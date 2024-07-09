ADVERTISEMENT

ICAR- CTCRI celebrates Foundation Day

Published - July 09, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presenting awards to scientists, staff and research scholars at the foundation day celebrations of the ICAR- CTCRI in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has lauded the achievements of the ICAR-Centre for Tuber Crops Research Institute, describing them as a silent revolution in the realm of food security.

Addressing a function organised in connection with the 61st foundation day of the institute here on Tuesday, he underscored the evolution of tuber crops from being perceived as ‘poor man’s food’ to becoming integral to Indian cuisine, even finding a place on five-star hotel menus.

Mr.Khan commended CTCRI for its relentless efforts in advancing tuber crop research and empowering farming communities across the country.

During the event, he presented awards to the best performing scientists, staff, and research scholars of ICAR-CTCRI.

Dr. G Byju, Director, ICAR-CTCRI, and Prof. Chandrabhas Narayana, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology were among those present on the occasion.

The foundation day celebration of ICAR-CTCRI highlighted ongoing advancements in tuber crop research and reiterated the institute’s commitment to agricultural innovation.

