ICAR-CPCRI develops high-yielding variety of coconut

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Regional Station, Kayamkulam, has developed a high-yielding variety of coconut.

Named Kalpa Vajra (to commemorate the platinum jubilee of the regional station), the new variety, meant specifically for the root (wilt) disease prevalent tract, has an annual average yield of 80.1 nuts/palm. While the healthy palm produces on an average 158 nuts per palm a year, the diseased palms gives an average yield of 65 nuts.

Kalpa Vajra was recommended by the All India Coordinated Research Projects (Palms) for release in September. Officials of the ICAR-CPCRI, Regional Station, Kayamkulam, say the Central Variety Release Committee would soon notify the release of Kalpa Vajra.

It is after a gap of 10 years that the ICAR-CPCRI is recommending a variety for release specifically for the root (wilt) disease prevalent tract, says P. Anithakumari, head, ICAR-CPCRI, Regional Station, Kayamkulam.

The ICAR-CPCRI had earlier released three coconut varieties — Kalparaksha (2008), Kalpasree and Kalpa Sankara (both in 2012).

The Kalpa Vajra variety of coconut has been produced by crossing high-yielding and root (wilt) disease-free West Coast Tall (WCT) palms. The parental palms for crossing have been selected from farmer’s plots located in ‘hotspots’ of root (wilt) disease after serological testing.

Regi Jacob Thomas, principal scientist, ICAR- CPCRI, Regional Station, says they hope to begin largescale distribution of Kalpa Vajra seedlings to farmers in 2025.

The regional station has collaborated with three grama panchayats — Pathiyoor and Devikulangara in Alappuzha and Oachira in Kollam — for mass production of the elite WCT and Kalpa Vajra seedlings through the modified ground pollination technique developed by the ICAR-CPCRI.

“Advantages of the modified ground pollination technique include gender neutrality and reduction in the cost of hybrid seed nut production to the tune of 50%. Using this technique means dependence on skilled climbers is limited for emasculation, bagging and bag removal since the pollen application (for modified ground pollination) is managed from the ground itself. Modified ground pollination resulted in an average fruit setting of 25%, which is comparable to the setting observed upon normal assisted pollination in coconut,” Mr. Thomas says.