ICAR-CPCRI celebrates 105th foundation day

New coconut sap chiller released

Technologies developed at ICAR-CPCRI should reach stakeholders at the national level without delay, Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, has said. He was inaugurating the 105th Foundation Day celebrations and Farmers’ Meet the institute in Kasaragod on Tuesday.

Constraints faced by farmers should be kept in mind while formulating research programmes. Scientists should effectively influence policy makers to favour the farming community, he said.

The newly designed coconut sap chiller, costing ₹800, was released by Mr. Unnithan on the occasion. He also distributed critical inputs to farmers and youths from Scheduled Caste communities. Publications, including an audio CD on ‘Thengum Thanalum’ based on the Akashavani programme, were also released on the occasion.

Presiding over the function, Kasaragod MLA N.A. Nellikunnu hailed the efforts of CPCRI scientists in inventing farmer-friendly technologies like ‘Kalparasa’.

Baby Balakrishnan, District Panchayat president, Kasaragod, and Dr. A.K. Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticulture Science), ICAR, New Delhi were present.

ICAR-CPCRI Awards 2019 were presented at the function.

A scientist-farmer interface, ‘Kisan Vani’ was organised in collaboration with AIR, Kannur, as part of the celebrations.