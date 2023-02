February 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ramakrishnan H. has taken charge as chairman of the Thiruvananthapuram Branch of South Indian Regional Chapter of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Rema Sarma N. assumed office as vice-chairperson and Julie G. Varghese as Secretary. Other office-bearers of the managing committee also took charge.