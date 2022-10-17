IBS Software to celebrate silver jubilee this year

The IBS Software campus at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

IBS Software, a home-grown travel technology company with operations across the world, is gearing up to celebrate its silver jubilee this year.

Starting in a space of 8,000 sq. ft. at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram in 1997 with 55 engineers, IBS Software today has over 3,500 employees belonging to 30 nationalities spread across offices in all continents. The company competes against established global names, its proprietary software solutions powering the mission critical operations of some of the biggest airlines, busiest airports, oil and gas companies, cruise lines and hotel groups in the world.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the company on Wednesday. Business leaders, government officials and other stakeholders are expected to attend the event.

In the last 15 years, IBS Software has acquired seven companies (in Europe, the US, Canada and India), enhancing its software portfolio and ramping up its global talent. In a 2021 report by Credit Suisse, IBS Software is ranked as the largest unicorn in Kerala.

“Our focus on travel industry, creation of valuable software assets, core values, professionalism of employees, support from successive governments and other stakeholders are the main reason for our longevity and success,” said V.K. Mathews, founder and executive chairman of IBS Software.