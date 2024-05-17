GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IBS Software bags TMA CSR Award 2024

Published - May 17, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presenting the TMA CSR Award 2024, instituted by Trivandrum Management Association (TMA), to Latha Rani, VP & Centre Head, IBS Software, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

IBS Software, a digital technology company with operations on the Technopark campus here, has bagged the CSR award instituted by Trivandrum Management Association (TMA) for the year 2024 in recognition of its social outreach activities through the ‘Futurepoint’ initiative.

Latha Rani, vice president and centre head, IBS Software, received the award from Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Annual Management Convention of TMA here on Thursday.

The Futurepoint initiative is a skill training programme that helps underprivileged youth, college dropouts and unemployed women achieve professional skills and behavioural competence to earn a decent livelihood of their choice.

“IBS Software believes that the success of an enterprise is measured not merely by its business achievements but the larger contribution it makes to the society to which it belongs and the qualitative transformation it can bring about the community” said a pressnote quoting V.K. Mathews, executive chairman, IBS Software.

