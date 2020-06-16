KeralaTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM 16 June 2020 23:25 IST
IBS inks pact with cargo.one
Berlin-based cargo.one and IBS Software, two technology leaders in aviation cargo, have entered into a strategic partnership to facilitate digital transformation of airlines to help them ramp up their operations, boost sales online, and effectively cushion the impact of the pandemic through this industry-first integration.
The partnership will allow all airline customers of the IBS to seamlessly integrate with cargo.one and get access to its fast-growing user base through a cost-effective, data-driven, and fully digital distribution channel.
