IBS inks pact with cargo.one

Berlin-based cargo.one and IBS Software, two technology leaders in aviation cargo, have entered into a strategic partnership to facilitate digital transformation of airlines to help them ramp up their operations, boost sales online, and effectively cushion the impact of the pandemic through this industry-first integration.

The partnership will allow all airline customers of the IBS to seamlessly integrate with cargo.one and get access to its fast-growing user base through a cost-effective, data-driven, and fully digital distribution channel.

