IBM’s new GenAI Innovation Centre to open doors to all looking to experiment with its AI platform

IBM’s newly launched GenAI (Generative Artificial Intelligence) Innovation Centre alongside IBM Software Labs at Infopark Kochi will be open to anyone who wants to experiment with and experience the IT giant’s generative AI platform, Watsonx, for enhancing their productivity, Vishal Chahal, vice president, IBM India Software Labs, has said. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the launch of the centre on Tuesday (November 12).

Members of the academia would be able to use the facility for free, while commercial aspects of a partnership with IBM would be factored in for other entities. Those using the centre can be a partner, a start-up, a college, or someone from outside the State.

Mr. Chahal said the centre would play host to developing leading products of IBM on its AI platform. “We also have designed an ‘experience centre’ where international clients may visit and experience the technology, besides having interactions with engineers engaged in developing products. So, it offers both client experience and employee experience. International audience can be addressed from the centre thanks to our set of boardrooms. The leading products based on Watsonx can be also launched out of here,” he said.

Mr. Chahal felt that IBM’s continuing investments and expansions in Kochi would not only attract local talents but even those who shifted base to other places and cities. “When we offer the right kind of opportunities, especially in a software lab environment on a GenAI platform like IBM does, then it attracts talents given the opportunity to do deep work that enhances their career,” he said.

During its two years of operations in Kochi, IBM has been consistently giving paid internship opportunities and even job offers to the last semester students in engineering colleges affiliated with the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Mr. Chahal, however, sidestepped when asked whether the change of guard in the US would affect the IT & ITeS sector in India. “I don’t have a lens to look at the future but is excited about IBM’s development in Kochi, which is the fastest in the country where two facilities were inaugurated in as many years,” he said.