IBM to set up state-of-the-art centre in Kochi

Move comes in the wake of virtual meeting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had with Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India, and Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM India Software Labs, in which the role of technology in accelerating Kerala’s digital mission was discussed

IBM Software Labs is set to establish a state-of-the-art product engineering, design and development centre in Kochi to advance hybrid cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

The move comes in the wake of a virtual meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had with Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India, and Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM India Software Labs, in which the role of technology in accelerating the State’s digital mission was discussed.

Mr. Vijayan shared his vision of making Kerala a digital-knowledge economy, the changes introduced in the IT policy and the role of technology in helping various sectors reset and recover from the pandemic. The significance of collaboration between industries, the government and the academia to drive growth opportunities within the State was also discussed.

Talent hub

Mr. Vijayan observed that Kerala was a talent hub for IT professionals and entrepreneurs, while expressing satisfaction about IBM’s proposed expansion in the State.

"Technology development centres play an important role in driving economic growth by bringing innovations to the market quickly. We will extend our full support to IBM to establish its software development centre in Kerala. I’m confident that our talent and IBM’s leading technologies will have a far-reaching impact, which will create employment opportunities, accelerate digital innovation and provide a strong foundation for the IT/ITeS sector in the State," he said.

The proposed expansion of IBM centre will focus on developing solutions, infusing global design techniques, agile methodologies and advanced technologies, including automation, data and AI, and security to support the requirements of the government and global customers, Mr. Sharma said.

“IBM India is a microcosm of the IBM corporation committed to furthering the country’s vision of Make in India, for India and the world. IBM brings its global best practices to India and we hope to do that in Kerala as well, by building indigenous skills in the State that will create a talent pool for the global marketplace. Expansion in Kerala would provide us access to world-class skills and diversity of talent, drive skills development and enhance employability," said Mr. Patel.

Currently, IBM Software Labs operate from Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.