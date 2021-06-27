IB team visits quarry blast site in Thrissur

Thrissur

27 June 2021 20:10 IST

RDO to probe the incident

Investigating agencies are yet to crack the mystery behind the blast at an abandoned quarry at Vazhakode near Wadakkanchery in Thrissur a week ago.

A team of Intelligence Bureau officials visited the quarry and examined the blast site. The team, which examined the reports of the police, Crime Branch, and explosives wing, also took statements of those staying near the quarry.

Experts had reported that high-capacity explosives were involved in the blast. The Central team also recorded statements of the injured people. It will submit a preliminary report to Union Home Ministry soon.

Meanwhile, a team led by Revenue Divisional Officer N.K. Kripa will conduct an inquiry at the site on the directions of the District Collector. The RDO has been asked to submit a report in 15 days.

Investigation by Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police P. Sasikumar is progressing.

It is learnt that the remains of explosives recovered from the site were much more powerful than the usual detonators used in quarries.

One person was killed and five injured in the blast.