IAS officers reshuffled

In a major reshuffle of IAS officers, Asha Thomas, Additional Chief Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Department, has been given additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare (Medical Education) Department, including Kerala University of Health Sciences.

Rajan N. Khobragade will continue as Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare (Independent charge), except Medical Education and Kerala University of Health Sciences.

Sanjay M. Kaul, Secretary, Finance (Expenditure), has been designated as Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, and Secretary, Election Department. Department. He will hold additional charges of Secretary, Finance (Expenditure) Department and Chairman and Managing Director, Kerala Financial Corporation, subject to ratification by the Election Commission of India.

Teeka Ram Meena, Chief Electoral Officer, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Economic Affairs. He will hold additional charge of Member Secretary, Kerala State Planning Board.

V. Venu has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, and will hold full additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department.

Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self-government Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self-government (Urban and Rural) Department.

Bishwanath Sinha who is Principal Secretary, Taxes, will be the new Principal Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department. He will hold additional charges of Principal Secretary, Programme Implementation and Monitoring Department, and Principal Secretary, Urban-Waste to Energy Programme of Local Self-government Department.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary, Forest and Wildlife Department, will hold the additional charge of Industries (Coir) Department.

Rani George, Principal Secretary, Cultural Affairs Department, will hold full additional charges of Principal Secretary, Social Justice Department and Women and Child Development Department.

Sharmila Mary Joseph, who is Secretary, Ayush Department, has been posted as Secretary, Taxes Department. She will hold additional charges of Sports and Youth Affairs Department and Ayush Department.

Tinku Biswal, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department, will hold full additional charge of Secretary, Ports Department.

Anand Singh, Commissioner, Kerala State Goods and Services Tax Department, has been posted as Secretary, Public Works Department. He will hold additional charges of Project Director, Kerala State Transport Project, and Special Officer, Capital Region Development Project.

Pranabjyoti Nath has been relieved of his existing charges in the Public Works Department.

Saurabh Jain, who is Secretary, Taxes (Excise) Department, is posted as Secretary, Local Self-government (Urban) Department. He will hold additional charge of Secretary, Taxes (Excise) Department, and other existing charges.

Rathan U. Kelkar, Secretary, Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare Department, has been posted as Commissioner, Kerala State Goods and Services Tax Department.

Biju Prabhakar, who is Secretary, Social Justice Department, has been posted as Secretary, Transport Department. He will hold the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation Ltd.

C.A. Latha, Director, Fisheries Department, has been posted as Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department.