ADVERTISEMENT

IAS officers flay ‘insinuations’ about Kannur Collector

Published - November 06, 2024 12:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala IAS Officers’ Association has taken exception to what it calls “unwarranted personal attacks and insinuations in the public domain” about Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan over his statements related to the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate K. Naveen Babu.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the association made a call to refrain from launching personal attacks on the officer “involving a premature judgement” on the merit of the case. The association said that the officer has provided statements to the investigating authorities and assisted them in all possible manner. However, he is not in a position to disclose his statements entirely to the media as the case is pending, said the statement.

The association also expressed condolences to Naveen’s family and promised any assistance required.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US