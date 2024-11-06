GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IAS officers flay ‘insinuations’ about Kannur Collector

Published - November 06, 2024 12:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala IAS Officers’ Association has taken exception to what it calls “unwarranted personal attacks and insinuations in the public domain” about Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan over his statements related to the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate K. Naveen Babu.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the association made a call to refrain from launching personal attacks on the officer “involving a premature judgement” on the merit of the case. The association said that the officer has provided statements to the investigating authorities and assisted them in all possible manner. However, he is not in a position to disclose his statements entirely to the media as the case is pending, said the statement.

The association also expressed condolences to Naveen’s family and promised any assistance required.

