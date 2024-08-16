ADVERTISEMENT

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman appears before court; charges framed against him

Published - August 16, 2024 10:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman, the accused in the 2019 road accident that claimed the life of journalist K.M. Basheer, appeared before the Additional District Sessions Court - 1 here on Friday. Charges were framed against him under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 279 (negligent driving) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (driving in a manner dangerous to the public).

Previously, he had failed to present himself before the court. When the case came up for hearing on July 18, the defence counsel attributed his absence to commitments related to his official duties. Basheer, 35, then Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of the Malayalam daily Siraj, died in the accident that took place outside the Public Office near Museum on August 3, 2019.

The case has been posted for hearing on September 6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US