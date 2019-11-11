IAS officer blamed for scribe’s death

According to police reports, it was negligent and rash driving by the IAS official Sriram Venkitaraman which led to the accident near Museum police station in the capital on August 3, in which, K.M. Basheer, a media person was killed, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran informed the Assembly.

In written replies to queries raised by P.K. Basheer, MLA, on November 1, the Transport Minister said that following the accident, the Motor Vehicles Department had cancelled Mr. Sriram Venkitaraman’s driving licence for a period of one year and that of the vehicle owner, Wafa Firoz, for a period of three months.

Taking legal action against those responsible for the accident would be the job of the police department, Mr. Saseendran added.

PSC exams

The government viewed the irregularities that happened in the conduct of PSC exams very seriously, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly.

In written replies to queries raised on the same by Anwar Sadath, V.T. Balram, Roji John and A.P. Anilkumar on October 28, Mr. Vijayan, said that PSC had taken adequate measures to conduct the exams in a flawless and meticulous manner. Accordingly, PSC has decided to strictly ban candidates from keeping mobile phone and other digital communication devices with themselves in exam centre campuses.