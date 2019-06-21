IAS officer alleges move to oust him

Raju Narayana Swamy, civil servant in the Additional Chief Secretary rank, who was chairman of the Coconut Development Board (CDB) sometime back, is yet to return to State service. The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) is set to issue an order on July 5 on his removal as CDB chairman.

When mediapersons sought his response to reports that a high-level committee had recommended his sacking from the Civil Services, Mr. Swamy alleged that vested interests were striving to remove him from service because of his stand against corruption, especially in the board.

Notice

“I am yet to get any notice from the State government on my removal from service. Perhaps the government must have submitted a report to the Centre on this. I do not fear anyone and do not want to blame anyone. The system, wherein upright officials are targeted, is to be blamed,” he said.

CAT order

“The report of my removal from service has come at a time when the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) is set to issue an order on July 5 on my chairmanship of the CDB. The impending order is why I did not return to State service. I had informed the Chief Secretary of this. I have many more reforms to implement in the board,” Mr. Swamy told reporters.

He said steps were taken against him at the behest of vested interests ever since he was part of the anti-encroachment drive in Munnar.

“Allegations against me are only a smokescreen. I will consult legal experts,” he said.

‘No pay for 3 months’

Mr. Swamy also added that he was pained at the moves against him.

“I have not been getting salary for three months now, but I have to fight the cases from my earnings. My removal from service will affect even my pension benefits. I have the support of senior civil servants and I need the media and others to back me at this time of crisis,” Mr. Swamy said, adding that he planned to enrol as a lawyer.