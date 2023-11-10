IAL stages demonstration for advocates’ welfare

November 10, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Communist Party of India (CPI) State assistant secretary P.P. Suneer inaugurated a demonstration conducted by the Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) outside the Secretariat on Friday.

The protesters raised a host of issues including steps to enhance the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund to ₹25 lakh, introduce and implement an Advocates Protection Act, remove the income ceiling for stipend received by junior advocates, introduce a provision to provide maternity allowance of ₹1 lakh for women lawyers, and to increase the number of courts to reduce case pendency.

IAL national executive committee member H. Rajeevan presided over the protest meeting. IAL State secretary Ayub Khan and former Minister K. Raju were among those who spoke.

