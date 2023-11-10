ADVERTISEMENT

IAL stages demonstration for advocates’ welfare

November 10, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) State assistant secretary P.P. Suneer inaugurated a demonstration conducted by the Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) outside the Secretariat on Friday.

The protesters raised a host of issues including steps to enhance the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund to ₹25 lakh, introduce and implement an Advocates Protection Act, remove the income ceiling for stipend received by junior advocates, introduce a provision to provide maternity allowance of ₹1 lakh for women lawyers, and to increase the number of courts to reduce case pendency.

IAL national executive committee member H. Rajeevan presided over the protest meeting. IAL State secretary Ayub Khan and former Minister K. Raju were among those who spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US