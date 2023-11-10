HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IAL stages demonstration for advocates’ welfare

November 10, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) State assistant secretary P.P. Suneer inaugurated a demonstration conducted by the Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) outside the Secretariat on Friday.

The protesters raised a host of issues including steps to enhance the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund to ₹25 lakh, introduce and implement an Advocates Protection Act, remove the income ceiling for stipend received by junior advocates, introduce a provision to provide maternity allowance of ₹1 lakh for women lawyers, and to increase the number of courts to reduce case pendency.

IAL national executive committee member H. Rajeevan presided over the protest meeting. IAL State secretary Ayub Khan and former Minister K. Raju were among those who spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.