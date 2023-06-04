ADVERTISEMENT

IAL national conference comes to an close

June 04, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

R.S. Cheema

Senior advocates Jitendra Sharma and R.S. Cheema have been elected president emeritus and president respectively of the Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL).

The new office-bearers were elected at the 11th national conference of IAL that concluded here on Sunday.

Advocates K.P. Jayachandran, K. Muraleedhara, B. Prabhakar, Chalsani Ajay Kumar, and Y.S. Lohit, were elected as general secretaries. Tarannum Cheema will be the national treasurer in the panel that includes seven vice presidents. A 90-member national council and a 25-member national executive were elected at the conference. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil is among those elected to the national executive committee.

Kerala High Court judge N. Nagaresh and senior advocate Sanjay R. Hegde were among those who participated in the valedictory session.

CONNECT WITH US