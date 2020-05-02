IAF to honour COVID warriors

The Indian Air Force and Coast Guard are conducting various activities here on Sunday as part of a nationwide campaign to honour front line workers in the fight against COVID-19.

An IAF helicopter will shower flower petals over the Government Medical College Hospital and General Hospital at 10 a.m. to honour doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other front line workers who are leading the battle against the pandemic.

All the hospital staff will assemble at the statue of mother and child in front of SAT Hospital here and the helicopter will shower the petals from the statue towards the main entrance of the medical college.

Later, the helicopter will move to the General Hospital and shower petals on the staff assembled at the exit gate.

The Coast Guard will illuminate its ships in the Shanghumugham area from 6.15 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.