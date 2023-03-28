ADVERTISEMENT

IAF inducting indigenous systems: SAC chief

March 28, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command (SAC) J. Chalapati says that the Indian Air Force is focussing on the induction of indigenous systems in tandem with the Make in India initiative.

The Commanders Conclave at the Southern Air Command headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command (SAC) J. Chalapati has said that the Indian Air Force is focussing on the induction of indigenous systems in tandem with the Make in India initiative.

Interacting with Commanders of the Air Force Stations under SAC at the two-day Commanders’ Conclave, which concluded at the SAC headquarters here on Tuesday, he said the professionalism of IAF pilots was recognised at the multinational exercise held in the UAE recently. Pointing out that the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS was part of the exercise with representations from 10 countries, he said foreign countries had expressed interest in conducting joint military exercises with the IAF.

Mr. Chalapati provided the Commanders with a vision for maritime operations in peninsular India for the next decade. He also reviewed various activities undertaken by SAC in the last one year and awarded trophies to the stations for their performance in various spheres.  

