IAC theft: second accused get bail

The NIA Special Court here has granted bail to Daya Ram, the second accused in the theft of computer parts of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) being built in Kochi.

The prosecution case was that the accused stole a few electronic equipment attached to the multi-function consoles in the IAC, a warship under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited, during July to September of 2019.

Sumit Kumar Singh, the first accused, opened the console in 5Q Ring of the IAC and studied about the hardware available in it and took away the critical components such as 256 GB solid state drives, processors and 4GB RAM from the console for monitory gain, according to prosecution.

The counsel submitted that the petitioners were ready to confess their mistakes, if any.

She also submitted that the court should consider the young age, backward social circumstances and lack of knowledge regarding the seriousness of the crime they might have committed.

Allowing the plea of the second accused, the court noted that most of the offensive acts were done by the first accused, though there were sufficient grounds to believe that the second accused also aided the first one indirectly in the act of theft.