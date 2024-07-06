I will not join BJP, says Thrissur Mayor 

Even as his praises for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum, and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, drew criticism from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese said that he does not have any plan to join the BJP. Such news is baseless. There is no need to add political colour to my statements, he added.

“I stand firmly with the LDF. I and Mr. Gopi represent different political ideologies. But we cannot oppose development in the name of political differences. I have not done anything to annoy the LDF. I am ready to have a discussion if they have any issues with me,” he said.

During a function at Ayyanthole held on Friday, the Mayor said that the people of Thrissur have sent Mr. Gopi to the Parliament with high hopes. Mr. Gopi has many plans for the development of Thrissur, he said.

Mr. Gopi too, in his address, praised the Mayor, saying that he tried to bring development to the city beyond political interests. He also said that the people will challenge any efforts to attack the Mayor.

This mutual praises between the two leaders led to the rumour that the Mayor may join the BJP. The Mayor had praised Mr. Gopi even before the elections. The LDF, especially the Communist Party of India, is not happy with the Mayor’s frequent statements praising Mr. Gopi.