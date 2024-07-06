GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I will not join BJP, says Thrissur Mayor 

I have not done anything to annoy the LDF. I am ready to have a discussion if they have any issues with me, says M.K. Varghese

Published - July 06, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Even as his praises for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum, and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, drew criticism from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese said that he does not have any plan to join the BJP. Such news is baseless. There is no need to add political colour to my statements, he added.

“I stand firmly with the LDF. I and Mr. Gopi represent different political ideologies. But we cannot oppose development in the name of political differences. I have not done anything to annoy the LDF. I am ready to have a discussion if they have any issues with me,” he said.

During a function at Ayyanthole held on Friday, the Mayor said that the people of Thrissur have sent Mr. Gopi to the Parliament with high hopes. Mr. Gopi has many plans for the development of Thrissur, he said.

Mr. Gopi too, in his address, praised the Mayor, saying that he tried to bring development to the city beyond political interests. He also said that the people will challenge any efforts to attack the Mayor.

This mutual praises between the two leaders led to the rumour that the Mayor may join the BJP. The Mayor had praised Mr. Gopi even before the elections. The LDF, especially the Communist Party of India, is not happy with the Mayor’s frequent statements praising Mr. Gopi.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.