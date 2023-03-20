ADVERTISEMENT

I will not be intimidated by police, cases: Rahul Gandhi

March 20, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Wayanad

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he will not be intimidated by repeated political attacks on him, the police being sent to his house numerous times or the many cases lodged against him, as he believes in the truth and always stood with it.

Mr. Gandhi’s remarks came in the wake of a Delhi Police team reaching his residence on Sunday to inquire about his “women are still being sexually assaulted” statement made during the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Many people may be scared of the Prime Minister, the BJP, the RSS and the police, but I am not. I am not scared of them in the least and that is their problem. Their problem is why am I not scared. The reason is I believe in the truth,” he said.

“It does not matter how much I am attacked, how many times the police are sent to my house or how many cases are there against me. I always stand for the truth. That is the way I am,” Mr. Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP was speaking after handing over the keys of new houses provided to several families in the district.

