I was not consulted while cancelling courses: MP

Kozhikode

26 August 2021

Calicut University courses in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep MP P.P. Mohammed Faizal has accused the administration of keeping him and other elected representatives in the dark while proposing to cancel the courses run by the University of Calicut on the islands.

This happened even as discussions were on between him and Calicut University officials over modifying some existing courses and introducing new ones, Mr. Faizal told The Hindu on Thursday.

The Lakshadweep administration recently gave nod to start a new community college under Pondicherry University on the islands. A. Anbarasu, adviser to the Administrator, wrote to Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, on August 19 to say that the college would start functioning in the ongoing academic year.

Pondicherry University had issued no-objection certificate to the administration to start BVoc courses in Tourism and Service Industry, Software Development, and Catering and Hospitality. They will be part of the community college. Mr. Anbarasu also urged the Vice Chancellor to send a team of experts/faculty from Pondicherry University to visit the islands. It is also learnt that the administration is planning to start paramedical courses under the Bharat Seva Samaj.

The courses to be discontinued include BA (Arabic), MA (Arabic), MSc (Aquaculture), MA (English), MA (Economics), and MSc (Mathematics).

“The proposal to cancel the courses was in the self interest of the Administrator,” he said. Mr. Faizal said that it was convenient for the students to pursue their higher studies through the University of Calicut and not Pondicherry University. “I have urged the administration to revoke the proposal,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Students Federation took out a march to the administrative office of the University of Calicut on Thursday alleging a ‘Left-Sangh Parivar’ conspiracy behind the move. The activists claimed that the university officials had been ignoring the legitimate needs of the study centres on the islands. They demanded that a permanent Dean be appointed there and the university start a community college with diversified courses.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, Syndicate member, said in a letter to the Vice Chancellor that the administration had issued notification for the post of faculty for a proposed Government Nursing College at Kavaratti, affiliated to Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat. Engineering diploma courses are being introduced by the Pondicherry University. Mr. Ahammed urged the Vice Chancellor to appoint qualified teachers at its centres and interact with the MP and the administration to address their needs.