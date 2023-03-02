I-T dept. inspects Ayurvedic resort co-owned by E.P. Jayarajan’s kin

March 02, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KANNUR

The TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) wing of the Income Tax department carried out an inspection at Vaidekam Ayurveda Healing Village in Anthur on Thursday. The Ayurvedic resort was at the eye of a storm recently following allegations that Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader E.P. Jayarajan had extended political patronage to it since his family members were its shareholders.

The issue came to limelight during a CPI(M) State committee meeting, when senior leader P. Jayarajan alleged that Mr. E.P. Jayarajan had financial dealings in connection with the resort. Mr. E.P Jayarajan had dismissed the allegations as a ‘creation of the media.’

‘Through bank accounts’

An income tax officer in Kannur told The Hindu that it was a routine inspection done by the TDS wing. “It was just a random inspection to check whether the resort has been following the rules,” he said. Resort CEO Thomas Joseph confirmed this. “There is nothing unusual in the inspection,” he said. On allegations of black money deals, he said the money was transacted through the investors’ bank accounts and could be investigated.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Department is also reportedly proceeding with an investigation of the resort based on a complaint that black money was invested in the resort through a Gulf-based Malayali, a native of Kannur. The complaint also provided details of 20 persons who deposited money in the resort.

The resort is located in Vellikkeel, near Morazha, a CPI(M) stronghold. It is constructed on 10 acres by demolishing a hill. The construction started in 2017. Initially, the CPI(M) and the Kerala Shastra Sahitya Parishad protested against the construction on the hill. However, the protest died down soon.