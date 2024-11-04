I never shy away from questions, says Tharoor

“Have you ever felt impatient with questions?” To this question by lawyer K.A. Shabna, Shashi Tharoor, MP, responded with a smile, “I’m just an ordinary person. I react just like anyone would, but I never shy away from questions.“

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tharoor was interacting with people from various walks of life at Chelakkara on Monday in a gathering titled “Meet with Tharoor,” organised by the Chelakkara Friendship Group. The theme of the gathering was ‘Development through us.’

4-year degree course

Father Chacko Chirammel, Principal of Mahajubilee Training College, Mulloorkkara, raised a concern: “Is the four-year degree course beneficial for children?” Mr. Tharoor acknowledged the anxiety among parents about the new initiative. “State governments need to address these concerns. While other States are moving ahead quickly, we must not fall behind,” he said.

Ayurveda student Avantika sought to know whether the integrated One Health initiative envisioned by the World Health Organisation would benefit the health sector. Mr. Tharoor responded that combining various practices such as allopathy, Ayurveda, and homoeopathy under the One Health initiative would greatly benefit a State like Kerala, particularly in the wellness tourism sector.

A student raised a question about the rising violence against women in the country. Mr. Tharoor said better lighting in public spaces was essential for women’s safety at night. “No one should invade the sanctity of our homes or workplaces. We need strict security measures in workplaces and enhanced police patrolling in vulnerable areas,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.