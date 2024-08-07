ADVERTISEMENT

I hope you will find time to meet the people of Kerala in their time of need: CPI MP to PM Modi

Published - August 07, 2024 05:04 am IST - New Delhi 

Mr. Sandosh said that while Kerala is receiving support and solidarity during this critical period from all over the world, Prime Minister’s visit to the affected region is essential

The Hindu Bureau

An Indian Air Force helicopter, in joint efforts with the Indian Army, during the seventh day of the rescue operation following landslides that led to massive damage in Wayanad district. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh urged the Prime Minister to visit Wayanad where 308 persons were killed in devastating landslides. 

Mr. Sandosh said that while Kerala is receiving support and solidarity during this critical period from all over the world, Prime Minister’s visit to the affected region is essential to understand the magnitude of landslide and how it has completely altered the landscape in Wayanad. He also urged the centre to declare incident as a ‘calamity of severe nature’ “I hope you will find the time to meet the people of Kerala in their time,” Mr. Sandosh wrote.  

