I hope you will find time to meet the people of Kerala in their time of need: CPI MP to PM Modi

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh urged the Prime Minister to visit Wayanad where 308 persons were killed in devastating landslides.

Mr. Sandosh said that while Kerala is receiving support and solidarity during this critical period from all over the world, Prime Minister’s visit to the affected region is essential to understand the magnitude of landslide and how it has completely altered the landscape in Wayanad. He also urged the centre to declare incident as a ‘calamity of severe nature’ “I hope you will find the time to meet the people of Kerala in their time,” Mr. Sandosh wrote.