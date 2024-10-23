ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t think the people of Wayanad are ready to be fooled again: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Published - October 23, 2024 06:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the Congress for fielding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, terming it an attempt to “hoodwink the people of Wayanad again.” Pointing out that her brother, Rahul Gandhi, had abandoned the constituency after the last election, he said, “I don’t think the people of Wayanad are ready to be fooled again,”. In a press note issued here, Mr.Chandrasekhar said the NDA had put forth a competent, dynamic and hard-working candidate in Navya Haridas and referred to Ms.Vadra as an “entitled dynast”. “One is an entitled dynast who has done nothing in her life but still wants to parachute in because it is a minority-dominated constituency. On the other hand, the NDA candidate is a hardworking, self-made professional who has served the people for many years as a ward councillor,” he said. “I hope the people of Wayanad recognise the difference and support the right candidate,”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US