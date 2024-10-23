I don’t think the people of Wayanad are ready to be fooled again: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the Congress for fielding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, terming it an attempt to “hoodwink the people of Wayanad again.” Pointing out that her brother, Rahul Gandhi, had abandoned the constituency after the last election, he said, “I don’t think the people of Wayanad are ready to be fooled again,”. In a press note issued here, Mr.Chandrasekhar said the NDA had put forth a competent, dynamic and hard-working candidate in Navya Haridas and referred to Ms.Vadra as an “entitled dynast”. “One is an entitled dynast who has done nothing in her life but still wants to parachute in because it is a minority-dominated constituency. On the other hand, the NDA candidate is a hardworking, self-made professional who has served the people for many years as a ward councillor,” he said. “I hope the people of Wayanad recognise the difference and support the right candidate,”