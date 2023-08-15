HamberMenu
I-Day celebrations held in Kollam

August 15, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has been protecting democratic rights by implementing welfare schemes for the underprivileged and the backward, Transport Minister Antony Raju said here in Tuesday.

He was delivering Independence Day message after hoisting the flag and taking the salute at Asramam maidan. “The work of progressive governments is the foundation of today’s progress and keeping democracy intact is paramount. Governments in Kerala were keen to maintain equality. With the conviction that we cannot move forward with an unhappy public, the administration had always embraced secularism and pluralism,” said the Minister. Observing that many current events in the country are a cause for concern, he added that governments that do not divide people are needed for sustainable governance.

As part of the vibrant celebrations, Police, Excise and Forest departments, student police, civil defence, Scouts and Guides and student bands of various schools participated in the parade.

District Collector Afsana Parveen, District Police Chief (Kollam City) Merin Joseph and District Police Chief (Kollam Rural) M. L. Sunil and received the salute at the parade. N. K. Premachandran MP, M. Naushad, MLA, Mayor Prasanna Ernst, district panchayat president P. K. Gopan, sub collector Mukund Thakur, ADM Binarani and ACP Pradeep Kumar were also present on the occasion.

