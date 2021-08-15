I-Day celebrations: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hoists national flag in Thiruvananthapuram

The CM stressed on sticking to the dream of the country’s founding leaders and also focus on environmental protection

Urging the nation to introspect whether it has remained faithful to its founding ideals, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the country could achieve independence in the truest sense only when parliamentary democracy and Constitutional bodies functioned in line with their fundamental principles.

The nation must also remain steadfast to the dream of its founding leaders to progress as a secular, socialist and pluralistic society, he added.

Mr. Vijayan was speaking after hoisting the national flag during the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Central Stadium on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also used the opportunity to lay stress on environmental protection. Opining that biodiversity conservation was tantamount to national security, Mr. Vijayan emphasised on the need to consider the ecology as an investment for the future.

Mr. Vijayan said that the greatest challenge faced in environmental conservation was carbon emission from industries and motor vehicles. Considering the various hazards, including climate change and pollution, the State government has focused its efforts on achieving carbon neutrality. Priority was being ensured to protect the nature even while undertaking developmental initiatives, he added.

Pointing out that the platinum jubilee of the country’s independence coincided with the 25th anniversary of the People’s Plan campaign in the State, the Chief Minister said that Kerala had succeeded to a great extent in ensuring public participation in governance. Renewed efforts were being made to make decentralisation more effective.

Mr. Vijayan inspected the Guard of Honour and received salute during the ceremonial parade held on the occasion. Anand R., Commandant of the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) II Battalion, was the parade commander, while Aji Charles, Assistant Commandant of the Special Armed Police, Thiruvananthapuram, was the second-in-charge.

Platoons of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), KAP I Battalion, KAP III Battalion, Kerala Women Commandos, Thiruvananthapuram City Police, National Cadets Corps (NCC) Senior Division Army (boys) and Senior Wing Army (girls) marched during the parade. The bands of the Special Armed Police and KAP V Battalion were also part of the ceremony.