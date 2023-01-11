I am not a political writer: Shehan Karunatilaka

January 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Shehan Karunatilaka’s Booker Prize winning novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida might be steeped in the politics of the civil war that ravaged Sri Lanka for decades, yet he emphatically declares that he is not a political writer.

In a session with writer and translator Suneetha Balakrishnan, as part of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF) on Wednesday, he calls himself a ‘genre writer’, because both of his books are essentially detective stories that also talk about other things.

“I am not a political writer, although I have been cast that way after the success of the book. I don’t set out to write big commentary on Sri Lanka. These are detective stories, but I end up digressing and talking about other things. The work on the book began in the period of post-war optimism. When I started thinking, it seemed like the wounds of the war had not yet been healed. My idea was what if we could allow the dead to speak, what would they have to say,” he says.

So, he ended up with the story of a war photographer from the late 1980s Sri Lanka investigating his own death. The book which was initially released as ‘Chats with the Dead’ had a decent run in the sub-continent, but many told him that readers were getting lost. This led him to rewrite the entire book, which then was released as ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’.

“I come from advertising, and copywriting is my dayjob. So, I am used to doing it again. If it is a good book, someone on the other side of the planet should be able to understand it. If they need to study to read it, the book is not effective. It was tough work, but I did realise that with each edit, the book got better, and it paid off in the end. It took a good seven years to write this book,” says Karunatilaka.

The satire in his writing, he feels, might have been imbibed from his own country, which has remained cheerful, even when it has been going through a harrowing time.

“Even in those long petrol queues last year, there were people sitting and playing cards and cracking jokes. Maybe, it is part of the Sri Lankan sensibility, a kind of coping mechanism. Either we laugh at each other or kill each other, and laughing is the better option. There is always plenty of absurdity to draw on in Sri Lanka. I don’t think I will be short of material,” he says.

In between his novels, he has been trying his hand at children’s literature too, something which has its origins in the bedtime readings that he used to do for his two book-loving children. Two of them - one on what plants do when humans go to sleep and another ‘potty-training book’, in his own words - are out, while more are in the works.

It has been chaotic since his Booker win, he says, being sleep-deprived and traveling from one literary festival to the next. “The big difference is that everyone wants to talk to you. We writers usually sit in a room and hardly talk to anyone, and now in this circus, it is the opposite. But, I have got to be grateful for it,” he says.