‘I am for Alleppey’ to build 500 disaster resilient houses

‘I am for Alleppey’, a social media campaign spearheaded by Alappuzha Subcollector Krishna Teja will construct 500 disaster resilient houses for the flood-hit people in the district.

According to him, Ramoji Film City has promised to construct 100 houses for the flood victims. World Vision is constructing 100 houses. Abhaya Foundation has offered to build 10 houses. Besides, S.S. Rajamouli, Director of film Bahubali and the team members will construct five houses. Sathya Sai Seva Samithi Organisation is building 65 houses and Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust is constructing three houses.

“When we sought help for constructing houses for the flood victims, We have received an overwhelming response,” Mr. Teja said.

He said that all houses were being constructed as disaster resilient.