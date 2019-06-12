‘I Am for Alleppey’ to aid the flood victims

‘I am for Alleppey’ campaign has joined hands with the Kudumbashree Mission to construct houses for the flood-hit in the district.

All-women units of the Kudumbashree have been entrusted with the construction of 116 houses in Kuttanad. The construction of 42 houses in the initial phase is making good progress. All the houses are sponsored by Ramoji Film City.

A 400-sq ft house being constructed at a cost of ₹6 lakh is nearing completion in ward no: 7 of the Nedumudi grama panchayat.

By this, a five-member unit of the Kudumbashree has proved their competence in the construction sector.

42 units

A total of 42 such units have been deployed for the purpose.

‘I am for Alleppey’, spearheaded by Alappuzha Subcollector Krishna Teja, has set a target of construction of 500 houses for the flood victims in the district. “The floods have impacted the livelihood of several people in the region. By entrusting the construction to women, we are not only providing houses to the flood-affected but also give women an important source of livelihood,” Mr. Teja said.

100 houses

According to the Subcollector, Ramoji Film City has promised to construct more than 100 houses for the flood victims. World Vision is constructing 100 houses.

Abhaya Foundation, Bahubali film team members, Sathya Sai Seva Samithi Organisation, Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust, various other organisations and individuals have also promised funds for the construction of houses.

Some houses have been completed and several other structures are on different phases of construction.

Mr. Teja said that all houses were being constructed as disaster resilient.

“The houses are constructed 1 to 1.5 metre above the ground level. Necessary materials can be airdropped on roofs of these houses during an emergency. Most of the houses have two rooms, one hall, a kitchen among other facilities,” he said.

The ‘I am for Alleppey’ campaign was launched in September last year to help rebuild the flood-hit district. Since then, it has launched an array of initiatives.

Many in the team

A large number of people have joined the campaign by donating money for rebuilding damaged hospitals, anganwadis and other public institutions in the district.

It has donated cattle to dairy farmers in Kuttanad.

It is not the first time the Kudumbashree units are constructing houses in the district.

They have successfully completed several houses under the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission of the State government.