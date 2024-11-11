Hypocrisy a trait of CPI(M), says Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, has alleged that hypocrisy is a trait of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the birth anniversary celebrations of Moulana Abul Kalam Azad in Kozhikode on Monday (November 11), Mr. Satheesan said that the CPI(M) had protested when then UDF government, led by Oommen Chandy, tried to introduce seaplanes in Kochi 10 years ago. However, the same party and the Tourism Department are now pretending as if they came up with the idea and introduced the seaplane. “At that time, the CPI(M) claimed that it would take away the jobs of fishermen, and therefore, could not be introduced in the state,” he added.

Mr. Satheesan also claimed that the CPI(M) had protected P.P. Divya, the accused in the case of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu’s death, even as the party’s State secretary visited the ADM’s house offering support. “Party State Secretary M.V. Govindan had sent his wife to receive Ms. Divya when she was released from jail,” he said.

Pointing out the battlelines drawn between civil servants in the State, he said there was no discipline in civil services, and that the Chief Minister was not taking steps to ensure it. “We are facing a lawless situation. We don’t even have a government,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan also accused the CPI(M) of trying one trick after another to compensate for its ‘inevitable’ loss in the upcoming Palakkad byelection. He predicted that the UDF would win in Chelakkara with a majority of around 5,000 votes, and Rahul Mankoottathil would secure a victory with over 10,000 votes in Palakkad. “If the drama continues, the majority could exceed 15,000 votes, and even the communists would vote for the UDF in Palakkad,” he said.