Kerala

Hypnotist Ayroor dead

Noted hypnotist and rationalist Johnson Ayroor, 74, died at Nilambur on Wednesday. The funeral will take place on Thursday morning.

Ayroor had worked in the Postal Department but was ousted during the Emergency for union activities. He was president of the Mishra Vivaha Sangham and vice president of the Kerala Yuktivadi Sangham.

