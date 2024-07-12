Hypertension among youth should be taken seriously, says IMA

A seminar organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Kannur highlighted the alarming rise in hypertension cases among youth and its health implications. Cardiologist Dr. Vinod Krishnan presented key insights during the seminar held at the Kannur IMA Hall, chaired by IMA president Dr. Nirmal Raj.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 35% of the Indian population suffers from hypertension. Urban dwellers are particularly susceptible due to lifestyle factors.

Dr. Krishnan stressed the importance of lifestyle changes, regular medical check-ups and following the prescribed treatment to prevent hypertension. Hypertension, if untreated, raises the risks of stroke, heart disease, and kidney failure. The seminar also addressed common misconceptions about hypertension. Early detection through screening tests is crucial, given that the disease often starts without symptoms.

