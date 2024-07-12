GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hypertension among youth should be taken seriously, says IMA

Published - July 12, 2024 11:29 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A seminar organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Kannur highlighted the alarming rise in hypertension cases among youth and its health implications. Cardiologist Dr. Vinod Krishnan presented key insights during the seminar held at the Kannur IMA Hall, chaired by IMA president Dr. Nirmal Raj.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 35% of the Indian population suffers from hypertension. Urban dwellers are particularly susceptible due to lifestyle factors.

Dr. Krishnan stressed the importance of lifestyle changes, regular medical check-ups and following the prescribed treatment to prevent hypertension. Hypertension, if untreated, raises the risks of stroke, heart disease, and kidney failure. The seminar also addressed common misconceptions about hypertension. Early detection through screening tests is crucial, given that the disease often starts without symptoms.

Those who attended the seminar included Dr. Muhammadali, Dr. Balakrishna Poduval, Dr. Zulfikar Ali, Dr. P.K. Gangadharan, Dr. C. Narendran, A.K. Jayachandran, Dr. V. Suresh, Dr. Raj Mohan, Dr. Radhika, Dr. Ashokan, Dr. A.A. Bashir, Dr. Arjun Jith, Dr. Harinath Sagar, Dr. M.C. Jayaram, Dr. Manu Mathews, Dr. Mushtaq.

Related Topics

Kannur / Hypertension / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.