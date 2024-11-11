Hyper-nationalism is not connected to nationalism: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday (November 11) said that there was no connection between the nationalism practised during the Indian freedom struggle and the one practised by the communalists in present-day India. “It is a paradox that communalists are talking about nationalism these days. But it is hyper-nationalism. Ironically, the latter is becoming popular not just in India, but across the world,” he said. He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar on ‘A decade of wounds on Indian secularism’ on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of Moulana Abul Kalam Azad organised by the Moulana Azad Memorial Foundation in Kozhikode.

Recounting the challenges faced by Azad and his contemporaries in keeping secularism intact, Mr. Satheesan said that the attempts to divide and rule based on religion and caste were ten times more these days and that communalism was spreading like wildfire. “The fascist rule in the first half of the 20th century is being repeated in the 21st century. New Hitlers, Mussolinis and Polpots are ruling different parts of the world. ”, he said. Recalling the various attempts being made to create communal rifts in society, he said that even secular people are turned communal very easily.

“However, history shows that all autocrats were cowards. Fear is what rules them. At a time when being secular is frowned upon we need to take inspiration and guidance from visionaries like Azad to be brave and defeat them,” he added.

M.M. Hassan, chairman of the Moulana Azad Memorial Foundation, in his presidential address, pointed out that Azad was instrumental in framing the educational policy of the country. M.V. Sreyamskumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group of Publications, Hussain Madavoor, Kerala State Coordinator in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and others took part in the seminar.

