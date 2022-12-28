ADVERTISEMENT

Hygiene protocol to be followed during arts fest

December 28, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

Entire city to be cleaned up on January 2; workers to maintain cleanliness during the rest of the days

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation has decided to throw open all completed toilets in the city in view of the forthcoming State school arts festival.

Mayor Beena Philip told reporters here on Wednesday that the civic body would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the hygiene protocol was followed during the festival.

As a first step, the entire city will be cleaned up with the help of voluntary organisations on January 2, and workers of the Corporation will maintain cleanliness during the rest of the days. Special squads comprising Health and Food Safety officials will be deployed. Health inspectors will lead the squads.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The civic body will also seek the support of traders for provision of clean food and water. Volunteers will be deployed at each venue to ensure cleanliness, Haritha Karma Sena members will help in disposing of segregated waste.

Announcements calling for keeping the premises clean will be made at all venues. Special beach cleaning drives will also be held. Toilets will be maintained by the cleaning staff of the Corporation even after the festival, the Mayor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US