Hygiene protocol to be followed during arts fest

December 28, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has decided to throw open all completed toilets in the city in view of the forthcoming State school arts festival.

Mayor Beena Philip told reporters here on Wednesday that the civic body would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the hygiene protocol was followed during the festival.

As a first step, the entire city will be cleaned up with the help of voluntary organisations on January 2, and workers of the Corporation will maintain cleanliness during the rest of the days. Special squads comprising Health and Food Safety officials will be deployed. Health inspectors will lead the squads.

The civic body will also seek the support of traders for provision of clean food and water. Volunteers will be deployed at each venue to ensure cleanliness, Haritha Karma Sena members will help in disposing of segregated waste.

Announcements calling for keeping the premises clean will be made at all venues. Special beach cleaning drives will also be held. Toilets will be maintained by the cleaning staff of the Corporation even after the festival, the Mayor said.