IUML leader Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal passes away

He was the national chairman of Indian Union Muslim League

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national chairman and Kerala State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, 74, passed away on March 6. He died after fighting cancer for over a year. He was declared dead around 12.30 pm at Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly.

Thangal’s condition had deteriorated the previous day and he was put on a ventilator. However, his younger brother Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal and IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty had said that there was nothing to worry.

Thangal’s death has brought a pall of gloom to Kerala’s Muslim community, over which he wielded considerable influence. He was widely respected by the people irrespective of their faith and political affiliation.

Condolence messages started pouring in soon after the death was announced. The body will be taken to his house at Panakkad soon. His family said the funeral plans were on. Details were being worked out.