Hydel tourism sites in Kerala to run battery-operated boats

July 28, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

The hydel tourism destinations under the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will soon switch to green energy. Plans are afoot to deploy battery-operated boats in the major hydel tourism destinations in the State. A trial run of the battery-operated boat was held at the Mattupetty hydel tourism centre near Munnar in Idukki three days ago.

State Hydel Tourism Director Narendra Nath Veluri said the move was intended to make hydel tourism destinations environment-friendly. “The trial run at Mattupetty dam was a success,” he said.

Exploring solar power

“Now we have to find the cost of the project, availability of spare parts for battery-operated boats, and whether it is possible to charge the batteries through solar power on running. The initial cost of the project would be high,” said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A sudden shift to battery-operated boats is not possible. The plan is to switch to green energy step by step. But in future we will purchase only battery-operated boats,” said Mr. Veluri.

Hydel Tourism Wing Munnar circuit senior manager Joel Thomas said a boat with a capacity to carry 20 persons was used for the trial run. “A Kollam-based agency provided an Austrian engine. Two batteries were used for the two-hour service. The trial run was held with the full capacity of passengers,” said Mr. Thomas.

“The firm and Munnar hydel tourism wing will submit a detailed report to the State hydel tourism director. When we get approval we will switch to battery-operated boats in Mattupetty,” said Mr. Thomas.

HC directive

Two weeks ago, boating service was temporarily suspended at the Anayirankal dam, near Munnar, following a directive of the Kerala High Court. The court-appointed committee had said that boating caused disturbance to wild elephants.

The Mattupetty dam premises are also a prime habitat of wild elephants. The decision to switch over to battery boats, which operate almost silently, in Mattupetty would also help avoid a ban on the lines of the Anayirankal dam.

According to officials, 13 tourism destinations are under the hydel tourism wing in the State. The centres are the Mattupetty dam, Sun-Moon Valley, Eco-Point, Kundala, Hydel Park, Chenkulam, Anayirankal, Nadukani, Idukki, Ponmudy, Adyanpara, Banasura Sagar, and Kakkayam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.