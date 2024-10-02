ADVERTISEMENT

Hydel storage increases to 68% by end of southwest monsoon season

Published - October 02, 2024 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After a stifling 2024 summer which saw electricity consumption soaring to unprecedented levels, Kerala had entered the southwest monsoon season in June with just 28% storage in hydel reservoirs

The Hindu Bureau

Storage in the hydel reservoirs managed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has risen to 68% at the end of the 2024 southwest monsoon season, show data on reservoir storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 30, the combined storage in the reservoirs stood at 68%, equivalent to 2,833.12 million units (mu). While this is lower than in 2021 and 2022, it is higher than that of 2023, as per load despatch centre data.

On September 30, the reservoir of the 780-MW Idukki hydel project, Kerala’s largest, had 66% storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a stifling 2024 summer which saw electricity consumption soaring to unprecedented levels, Kerala had entered the southwest monsoon season in June with just 28% storage in the hydel reservoirs. The storage rose to just 35% by June 30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With the southwest monsoon gaining strength in July, the inflow into the hydel reservoirs also increased, taking the storage to 63% on July 31, a volume equivalent to 2,588.64 mu.

The storage did not show any significance increase or decrease by the end of August, although there was a reduction in rainfall that month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US