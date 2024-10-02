GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hydel storage increases to 68% by end of southwest monsoon season

After a stifling 2024 summer which saw electricity consumption soaring to unprecedented levels, Kerala had entered the southwest monsoon season in June with just 28% storage in hydel reservoirs

Published - October 02, 2024 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Storage in the hydel reservoirs managed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has risen to 68% at the end of the 2024 southwest monsoon season, show data on reservoir storage.

On September 30, the combined storage in the reservoirs stood at 68%, equivalent to 2,833.12 million units (mu). While this is lower than in 2021 and 2022, it is higher than that of 2023, as per load despatch centre data.

On September 30, the reservoir of the 780-MW Idukki hydel project, Kerala’s largest, had 66% storage.

After a stifling 2024 summer which saw electricity consumption soaring to unprecedented levels, Kerala had entered the southwest monsoon season in June with just 28% storage in the hydel reservoirs. The storage rose to just 35% by June 30.

With the southwest monsoon gaining strength in July, the inflow into the hydel reservoirs also increased, taking the storage to 63% on July 31, a volume equivalent to 2,588.64 mu.

The storage did not show any significance increase or decrease by the end of August, although there was a reduction in rainfall that month.

