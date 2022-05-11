Hydel power saved Kerala during power crisis, says Electricity Minister

K. Krishnankutty inaugurates 220-KV Vizhinjam substation

Hydropower came to the rescue of Kerala when other States were battling coal shortage-induced power crisis over the past few months, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said on Wednesday.

The State needs to tap its hydropower potential to the maximum to guarantee uninterrupted power supply, Mr. Krishnankutty said, inaugurating the new 220-KV substation of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at Vizhinjam.

The Minister reiterated the Power department's plans to add 1,500 MW to the State's hydel potential by taking up new projects. After the present LDF government came to power, 38.5 MW was added to the State's hydel capacity and 117.5 MW to solar power capability. Power projects totalling 124 MW can be added this year, he said.

Constructed at a cost of ₹55 crore, the new gas-insulated substation (GIS) at Vizhinjam is part of the Transgrid 2.0 project envisaged to strengthen the State's transmission network. Power will be transmitted to the substation from the 220-KV Kattakada substation via a 10.2-km multi-circuit multi-voltage line and a 10.5-km 220-KV double-circuit line.

According to the KSEB, the new substation will cater to the increasing power requirements in the coastal area where an international seaport is coming up.

M. Vincent, MLA, presided over the inaugural function. KSEB chairman and managing director B. Ashok, KSEB directors Rajan Joseph, V. Murugadas, panchayat members and KSEB officials were among those present.

Construction begins

Mr. Krishnankutty also inaugurated the construction of a 110-KV substation at Palode on Wednesday. The total outlay for the Palode substation is ₹16.53 crore. The work involves constructing a double circuit line and upgrading the old 66-KV substation to 110 KV and adding two 12.5-MVA transformers. Once commissioned, the project is expected to benefit 42,000 consumers in 10 grama panchayats.