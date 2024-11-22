Hybrid tapioca variety gains favour among Idukki farmers

IDUKKI

With rise in yield and better returns, more farmers are taking up cultivation of Sree Pavitra tapioca variety in Idukki.

The hybrid tapioca variety was developed a few years back by the ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) and promoted by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Idukki.

“Initially, I cultivated Sree Pavitra variety on a one-acre plot. The advantage of this variety is its high yield. I harvested a single tuber weighing 8 kg from my plantation. Now, I have expanded the cultivation to six acres,” says Thomas K.V., a farmer in Adimaly.

“KVK officials have also provided other varieties of tapioca sticks (planting material) and farmers have started trial farming. Though they are expecting good yield, wild animal attacks are a major hurdle,” he says.

“The Sree Pavitra tapioca variety is potassium-efficient making it a sustainable choice for regions with nutrient-deficient soils. Farmers normally cultivate local varieties such as ‘Raman’ and ‘Ettukku Pathu’. Compared to these varieties, Sree Pavithra provides high yield and is more tasty. It is also climate-resistant and favourable to the climate in Idukki,” KVK official Manju Jincy Varghese, who initiated the cultivation of the tapioca variety, says. She is the Subject Matter Specialist (Soil Science) at the KVK.

According to officials, farming of traditional tapioca varieties is also encouraged in the district with a view to conserving the local varieties.

“The success of the Sree Pavitra variety in Idukki is a testament to the resilience of farmers and the effectiveness of farmer-centric initiatives. This model can be replicated across regions to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability,” says R. Marimuthu, Senior Scientist and Head of ICAR-KVK, Idukki.

“The success of the Sree Pavitra variety has opened new avenues for tapioca farming, addressing challenges such as soil nutrition management and market demand,” he says.

Considering his innovative farming practices and outstanding outcomes, the CTCRI selected Mr. Thomas for the best innovative farmer award in the State in 2024.